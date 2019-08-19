Oregon will open the 2019 season ranked No. 11 in the Preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Ducks are ranked to start the season for the 11th time in 12 seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Oregon finished 2018 with a 9-4 record and unranked in the AP Poll but did receive votes after beating Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl, landing them at No. 33 in the final poll.

The Ducks, the highest ranked Pac-12 team, are scheduled to play four teams ranked in the preseason poll; road games against No. 13 Washington and No. 25 Stanford while hosting No. 23 Washington State.

Oregon's opening opponent, Auburn, landed at No. 16. August 31 serves as a rematch of the 2011 BCS National Championship Game, the first time Oregon's highly touted 2019 freshmen class will take the field and the start of quarterback Justin Herbert's final season as a Duck.

One other Pac-12 team made the cut in the Top 25: No. 14 Utah.

UO, which is No. 13 in the coaches poll, was picked to win the Pac-12 North Division at Pac-12 media day.

More Oregon football:

[WATCH] Justin Herbert; Oregon-Washington rivalry is as tense as ever

Oregon running back Travis Dye's spin move isn't his only weapon

Opposing leadership styles working for Oregon Football

Official: Oregon football ranked No. 11 in preseason AP poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest