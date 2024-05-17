THE official Ohio State X account complains about Michigan football treatment in new video game

THE biggest crybabies in all of college sports.

Ohio State football has been on something of a revenge tour lately. If the meaning of the word revenge has changed to coping and seething. Because all the Buckeyes have done the past three years have cry about Michigan football like Jan Brady did about Marcia. (Yes, it’s a very modern reference.)

Whether it was about the past three losses — which featured the cold, the flu, five plays, Connor Stalions, Kyle McCord, and certainly other excuses — THE Ohio State University Buckeyes cannot come to terms with Michigan having success in the rivalry. Insult to injury, Michigan won the national championship last season, while the Bucks have impressively won eight offseason championships since just this February.

But the insults keep coming. This time courtesy of the long-awaited EA Sports College Football 25 video game. No, the Buckeyes were not featured prominently as heroes, but instead on the receiving end of pain.

The only times Ohio State was pictured was with safety Lathan Ransom being dusted by Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (the video game is so life-like!), with Brutus the mascot beating his head, and not onscreen as Illinois celebrated by hoisting the IlliniBuck trophy, granted to the winner of OSU vs. the Illini.

Naturally, the Buckeyes aren’t happy about any of it and they’re actually letting us know after posting on social media.

A certain clip in here felt unnecessary https://t.co/gyCzxBZwpD — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) May 17, 2024

What’s more, Michigan is seen celebrating a turnover with the defense gathering on the sidelines with the ‘turnover buffs’ and again with Donovan Edwards hoisting the Rose Bowl trophy in a clip at the end of the trailer reveal.

Honestly, it’s as perfect as a Michigan fan could ask for — not only what’s depicted in the video game trailer, but the whining and complaining in the aftermath by self-proclaimed Buckeye Nation.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire