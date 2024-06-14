Official | Nuri Şahin appointed new Borussia Dortmund head coach

Borussia Dortmund have announced that Nuri Şahin will replace Edin Terzic as the club’s head coach after the latter stepped down yesterday and has signed a contract until 2027.

On becoming Dortmund’s new head coach, Şahin said: “It is a great honor for me to be the coach of Borussia Dortmund. I would like to thank all those responsible for the club for the trust they have placed in me. I am very much looking forward to my job at BVB. We will do everything possible from day one with a lot of energy and great passion to have the maximum possible success.”

Şahin rejoined Dortmund in an assistant coaching role at the beginning of the year along with Sven Bender to help Edin Terzic with coaching. Şahin will be promoted, while it is currently unknown what will happen with Bender.

The former midfielder does have some coaching experience have done double duty at Turkish side Antalayspor as manager as well as a management role at the club.

It has been a hectic two days for Dortmund after previous head coach Terzic asked for his contract to be terminated, which ultiamtely led to him leave the club, while it was announced earlier today that Mats Hummels will also leave the club at the end of the month.

For Şahin he will be faced with the task of making Dortmund an exiciting side once again when attacking but also making them able to compete once again with Bayern Munich and defending champions Bayer Leverkusen. A skeptic could make the assumption that Şahin was one of the reasons Dortmund saw an uptick in their performances in the second half of the season.

GGFN | Jack Meenan