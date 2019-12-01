It’s official: No Rob Gronkowski in 2019

If the Patriots eventually win their seventh Super Bowl title, they’ll do it without tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The window has closed on a potential Gronk emergence from the reserve/retired list. He wasn’t added to New England’s roster on Saturday. Which means that he can’t play for the Patriots or anyone else in 2019.

Gronkowski has left the door open on a potential return to football. The Patriots continue to hold his rights, giving them first dibs if/when he chooses to make a comeback.

He has kept busy in retirement, working for FOX and serving as a pitchman for a CBD company and otherwise loving life and living large. And while the Patriots have won 10 of 11 games without him, the definitely could use him; they still have no receiver or tight end who commands double coverage.