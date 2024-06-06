Official | Nice announce the signings of Lens head coach Franck Haise and Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice

OGC Nice have officially unveiled their new sporting architecture with the signings of head coach Franck Haise and Florian Maurice as their sporting director. Haise and Maurice have respectively replaced Francesco Farioli, who has joined AFC Ajax and Florent Ghisolfi, who has taken the position of sporting director at AS Roma. The signing of Franck Haise represents a significant statement of intent from the INEOS-owned French club. The 2023 Ligue 1 Coach of the year has made Lens a force to be reckoned with in the French top-tier. Will Still is the favorite to replace Haise in the Artois.

“The project convinced me, as did the discussions I was able to have with the management. We quickly came to an agreement because we wanted to very quickly get to work. The objectives are high: it is up to us to do everything we can, collectively, to meet them”, adds Haise. Next season, Nice will play in the Europa League group stage courtesy of their fifth-place finish in Ligue 1.

Haise will be accompanied in his move to Nice by Florian Maurice. As reported by Get French Football News recently, the former France international striker and his former employer, Stade Rennais, have mutually agreed to part ways. Maurice has been Rennes Technical director since 2020. He is set to be replaced by former AC Milan Sporting director Frederic “Ricky” Massara whose appointment is imminent.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval