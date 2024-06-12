Official: Nesta announced as new coach of Monza

Monza have officially appointed Alessandro Nesta as their new coach with a one-year contract with option to renew, his first Serie A experience.

It will be automatically extended if Monza secure their status in Serie A.

The tactician was chosen after Raffaele Palladino opted to walk away at the end of his two-year deal for a new experience at Fiorentina.

Nesta had been picked several days ago, but first had to resolve his own existing contract with Serie B side Reggiana.

That paperwork was completed today, paving the way for the former defender to take the Monza job.

A 2006 World Cup winner as a player, Nesta was part of Milan for 10 years after the move from Lazio in 2002, winning two editions of the Champions League, a Club World Cup, two Serie A titles, two Italian Supercups, two European Super Cups and the Coppa Italia.

The chief director of that Milan team was Adriano Galliani, who is now the CEO of Monza.

His coaching career began in 2015 at Miami FC, then he returned to Italy in 2018 for Perugia, Frosinone and Reggiana in Serie B.