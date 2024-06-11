Official | Miroslav Klose appointed head coach of 1.FC Nürnberg

1.FC Nürnberg have announced that they have appointed Germany’s record goalscorer Miroslav Klose as their new head coach.

This is Klose’s first job in Germany after previoulsy manging SCR Altach in Austria. His other coaching expeirence has seen him involved in the national team set up as a assistant to Hansi Flick as well as coaching Bayern Munich’s under-17 team.

On moving to Der Club, Klose said: “Tradition, passion, honest work, great fans – these are all things that I love about football and that I love with the 1st FC Nuremberg connect. That’s why the opportunity to become a trainer here immediately grabbed me. With its junior work, the club has a great foundation on which we want to build further. I have known and appreciated Joti for many years. We are on the same wavelength humanly and from the way we think about football. Now it’s time to get started, tackle it and get the season on the right track.”

Nürnberg have recently underwent structural changes with former head coach and director Dieter Hecking leaving the club and being replaced by Joti Chatzialexiou. The move to appoint the former Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich striker is the first of his tenure in charge.

Klose replaces Cristian Fiél who has been appointed the new Hertha Berlin head coach. During his sole season at the helm Fiél led Nürnberg to a underhwelming 12th place finish in the 2.Bundesliga, with the highlight of their season likely being the breakout performances of Can Uzun.

This will be one of the challenges that Klose will face when he becomes Nürnberg head coach as Uzun is set to leave in the summer and the club will greatly miss his firepower. This is something that Klose will have to work on replacing.

GGFN | Jack Meenan