Official: Milan striker Marko Lazetic heads out on new loan deal

AC Milan youngster Marko Lazetic has secured a new loan move away from the club, this time joining Serbian side Backa Topola.

As was officially announced by Backa Topola, the 20-year-old striker will spend the next season on loan back in his home country after struggling to make the breakthrough at Milan.

Lazetic joined Milan from Red Star Belgrade in January 2022 for €4.5m and the hope was that he would not take too long to come through and offer help to the first team.

Instead, he has been on two different loan spells away from the club and now this will be his third. His first one was with SCR Altach in Austria where he managed to play 10 games but did not score. He then went to Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands where he played nine games but also didn’t score.

Milan presumably think that sending Lazetic back to Serbia will be a better environment for him to recapture his form and perhaps earn himself a permanent move away. Another option would have been to use him in the new U23 team.

Lazetic is the fourth summer signing that his new club has made this summer and they are based in the north-west of the country.