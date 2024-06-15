Official: Milan announce their first junior camp in Mexico – the details

In the latest bid to increase their reputation and relationships in North America, AC Milan have announced that they have inaugurated their first junior camp in Mexico.

Football is a rising sport in North America, but in Mexico, there is a rich history with the sport, and Milan are looking to further their profile in the continent with this latest step whilst also creating a pathway to the club from a footballing hotspot.

In recent years, Mexico have been represented in Serie A by the likes of Guillermo Ochoa, Rafael Marquez, and most notably, Hirving Lozano, and perhaps, some of the players in the junior camp can join that list in years to come.

This summer, there could be further representation from the country, given the Diavolo have been heavily interested in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, and his agent has held talks with the club in recent months, but with the club currently preferring Joshua Zirkzee, whether he will join the club is yet to be seen.

The news of the inaugural junior camp was announced on the club’s official website, it is a partnership with Forza Sport MX to ‘engage with soccer through the Milan philosophy’, and the opportunity will be open for children and teenagers between 6 and 18.

Additionally, the statement suggests the coaching will be led under the guidance of Giuseppe Vuono and be structured according to the Milan Method. Finally, the club added that this ‘demonstrates the club’s commitment to spreading their brand worldwide, and attempts to strengthen Milan’s presence in North America’.