Official | Marco Rose extends contract at RB Leipzig until 2026

RB Leipzig have announced that head coach Marco Rose has extended his contract at the club until 2026.

On extending his contract at the club, Rose said: “I am happy that we are continuing together. I come from here and feel comfortable in the city and the region. It’s a lot of fun with my boys, with the staff, with all the employees in the club and of course with our fans. Since I was allowed to start at RB Leipzig, we have defended the DFB Cup together and won the Supercup. The association is working in the background to ensure that we set up a powerful force again. We feel that even more is possible and we also want more and more. We are ambitious, we remain ambitious and look forward together.”

Rose joined Leipzig in 2022 replacing Domenico Tedesco as head coach, and since then he has led the club to Champions League football in his two seasons, as well as a DFB Pokal final triumph in 2023.

Sky Germany reports that talks were meant to take place at the end of the season.

Leipzig have already been active this summer completing the signing of Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo as well as the impending extension to the contract of striker Benjamin Seško, who had been attracting interest from Arsenal.

This likely means that this summer Leipzig will not have to worry about departures of key players so next season they will be able to build off of a strong end to the season. Although Leipzig finished fourth at the end of last season and drew their final three games, die Roten Bullen had not lost since late Feburaary when a late Harry Kane goal meant they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich.

With the improved development of last years signings, Seško, Loïs Openda, Castello Lukeba and Nicolas Seiwald to name a few, Leipzig will be hoping to be fighting at the top again alongside Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen.

