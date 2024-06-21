Official: Marc Casado signs new contract with Barcelona until 2028

FC Barcelona have officially confirmed that midfield prodigy and Barça Atletic captain Marc Casado has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

“FC Barcelona and the player Marc Casadó have reached an agreement for the renewal of his contract, which will tie him to the Club until June 30, 2028,” the statement from the club read.

The Blaugrana midfielder signed his new contract this Friday in an event with the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta; the manager responsible for Grassroots Football, Joan Soler; and the Club’s sports director, Deco.

Casado, 20, has been a part of La Masia since 2016 when he arrived from CF Damm and has enjoyed a steady rise through the ranks.

Casado has been a mainstay in the reserve team for the last two years and was even made captain by manager Rafa Marquez for the 2023/24 season.

At the same time, the midfielder has been knocking on the first-team door for a while now, having made his debut back in 2022, but has only had limited opportunities (five appearances in total).

But that is set to change next season as it is expected that Casado will be promoted to the first-team setup permanently under new manager Hansi Flick.

Casado’s previous contract was set to expire on June 30 and even though Barcelona had the option of extending it by another year, they opted to negotiate a fresh deal with the Spaniard.

The new deal will run until the summer of 2028, and although there is no mention of a release clause in the statement, it is likely that Barcelona will have inserted one.

Following the contract renewals of Alejandro Balde, Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Hector Fort over the past year, Barcelona have now tied down yet another gem from their academy.