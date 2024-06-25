Official | Luka Elsner appointed as Will Still’s successor at Reims

The negotiations were long, arduous and difficult, however, Stade de Reims have finally got their man. Luka Elsner has been officially announced as Les Stadistes’ new manager.

Reims parted ways with now-RC Lens manager Will Still towards the end of last season, with the Anglo-Belgian having stated a desire to leave the club in the summer. However, Still didn’t even make it to the end of the campaign and was replaced by Samba Diawara for the final two matches on an interim basis.

However, he was never expected to remain as manager beyond the end of the Ligue 1 campaign. Le Havre AC’s Elsner quickly emerged as the frontrunner to take the job, however, Les Ciel et Marines proved difficult in negotiations, holding out for a handsome compensation fee for their manager, who after leading them back into France’s top-flight, succeeded in keeping them there last season.

He has now joined Reims. It is thought that Le Havre will receive around €1m in compensation for their now-former manager.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle