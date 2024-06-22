Official | Lorient part ways with Sunderland-bound Régis Le Bris

FC Lorient and Régis Le Bris have parted ways by mutual consent, paving the way for the latter’s move to EFL Championship side Sunderland.

Le Bris managed Lorient for two seasons. After leading Les Merlus to a mid-table finish in his debut campaign in Ligue 1, he couldn’t prevent the club from dropping into Ligue 2 in his second. Since the end of that campaign, which ended in a bitter relegation, there had been severe doubts regarding his continuation at the club. Led by new sporting director Lorent Koscielny, replacements have been sounded out. AC Ajaccio’s Olivier Pantaloni is expected to take Le Bris’ place in the dugout at the Moustoir.

Le Bris, meanwhile, is expected to join Championship side Sunderland. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Frenchman has already reached an agreement with the Black Cats and the officialisation of his move to the Stadium of Light is thought to be imminent.

“I want to thank Régis for his many years at FC Lorient and I regret that the results in recent months haven’t reflected better his daily investment and professionalism that he has shown since arriving at the club,” began president Loïc Féry in a press release. “He is a determined worker and I wish him success in his future projects.”

GFFN | Luke Entwistle