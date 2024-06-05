Official: Liverpool Defender Joins Wigan Athletic

Calvin Ramsay Joins Wigan Athletic on Loan

Calvin Ramsay, Liverpool’s promising young right-back, has secured a season-long loan move to Wigan Athletic for the upcoming campaign. This latest development was confirmed by the Liverpool FC official website. The 20-year-old Scot aims to revitalise his career after a series of challenging seasons hampered by injuries.

Ramsay’s Journey from Aberdeen to Liverpool

Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022, a move that signalled high hopes for his future. Unfortunately, his debut season was marred by injuries, restricting him to just two appearances. Despite this setback, Ramsay’s potential remains undiminished, and Liverpool is keen to see him flourish.

Loan Spells and the Need for Game Time

The young defender’s quest for regular first-team football saw him loaned out to Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers last season. However, these spells were less than ideal, with limited playing time at Preston and an equally frustrating stint at Bolton. Liverpool and Ramsay are hopeful that the move to Wigan will provide the consistent game time he desperately needs.

Wigan Athletic: A Fresh Start

Ramsay will join Wigan Athletic, where he will play under manager Shaun Maloney. This move marks the third loan deal between Liverpool and Wigan in the past year, following successful spells for James Balagizi and Luke Chambers. Chambers, in particular, had a standout half-season with Wigan, contributing significantly with 17 starts, one goal, and three assists. Liverpool will be hoping for a similar impact from Ramsay.

Maloney expressed his excitement about the new addition, stating, “Calvin is an excellent profile who will bring aggression and attacking talent from both the right and left side of defence. Calvin is extremely motivated to help our team achieve success this season and will join us on day one of pre-season. I look forward to working with Calvin and helping him adapt as quickly as possible.”

Looking Ahead

As Ramsay prepares for the 2024/25 season with Wigan Athletic, there is a collective hope that this move will be the turning point in his young career. With his 21st birthday approaching in July, Ramsay has the potential and time to develop into a key player for both Wigan and Liverpool in the future.