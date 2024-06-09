Official line-ups: Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy launch a new 3-4-2-1 formation with Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Frattesi and Federico Chiesa upfront in the friendly with Bosnia and Herzegovina, plus Nicolò Fagioli in midfield.

It kicks off at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

You can follow all the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

This is the final friendly before the Azzurri jet off to Germany for EURO 2024, having been held 0-0 by Turkey on Tuesday.

Nicolò Barella and Alex Meret are still nursing muscular injuries, but Luciano Spalletti revamps his squad for this match, including the system from 4-2-3-1 to 3-4-2-1.

Scamacca is supported by Chiesa and Frattesi, with Juventus midfielder Fagioli joining Jorginho in the middle of the park.

Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno and Raoul Bellanova also step in with Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have not qualified for EURO 2024 and are coming off a 3-0 friendly defeat to England.

There are quite some familiar faces to Serie A followers, including ex-Roma midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic, but Edin Dzeko is injured and many others like Miralem Pjanic and Rade Krunic aren’t in this squad.

Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina line-ups

Italy: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Calafiori; Bellanova, Jorginho, Fagioli, Cambiaso; Frattesi, Chiesa; Scamacca

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Piric; Ahmedhodzic, Katic, Bicakcic; Gazibegovic, Hajradinovic, Saric, Tahirovic, Muhakic; Gigovic, Demirovic

Ref: Theouli (CYP)