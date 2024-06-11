Official | Lille tie prospect Ayyoub Bouaddi to new deal

One of Lille OSC’s revelations of the season, Ayyoub Bouaddi (16) has extended his contract for one more year, linking him with Les Dogues until 2027.

After being unproductive for a considerable period, Lille’s academy has improved tremendously in the last three seasons. Lucas Chevalier (22) and Leny Yoro (18) both emerged into the starting lineup, while young gems such as Trevis Dago (19), Ichem Ferrah (18), Aaron Malouda (18) and Bouaddi have all made their professional debut this season under the tenure of Paulo Fonseca.

The latter, a French international at the U17 level, has been trusted repeatedly by the Portuguese tactician, making his professional debut in the UEFA Europa Conference League last October against Klaksvik. Despite a disappointing goalless draw in the Faroe Islands, Bouaddi impressed, earning him praise and more gametime throughout the season.

In total, Bouaddi started seven of the 18 games he took part in across all competitions for his first season in professional football. After having already shown glimpses of talent in the Coupe de France and the league, he participated in Lille’s crucial win against Sturm Graz in the Europa Conference League round of 16, delivering an assist to Jonathan David. While Les Dogues could lose Leny Yoro this summer, they didn’t waste any time extending Bouaddi’s contract, keeping potential suitors away. The young midfielder put pen to paper for one more year, linking him with his boyhood club until 2027. As French regulations prevent any player aged below 18 from having a professional contract longer than three seasons, Lille could only extend his contract for one year further.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux