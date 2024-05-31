Official | Lebo Mothiba leaves Strasbourg

RC Strasbourg Alsace have confirmed that Lebo Mothiba (28) has left the club. The South African’s contract with Les Alsaciens has not been extended.

As expected, Mothiba’s departure has been confirmed. He becomes the third first-team player to leave upon the expiry of their contract with club legend Kevin Gameiro and Ibrahima Sissoko also leaving the club in the wake of the Ligue 1 season finale.

Having arrived from Lille OSC in a €4m deal back in 2018, the South African striker has never managed to establish himself, with a knee injury in 2020, followed by the Covid-enforced suspension of French football, seeing Mothiba miss nearly two years of action.

After a loan spell at ESTAC Troyes in 2022, Mothiba did rejoin Strasbourg and featured in 15 games for Les Alsaciens this season before another knee injury, against FC Lorient in December, required surgery. He has yet to return and he has now left the club. During his time at the club, the South African international played 88 games, scoring 18 goals.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle