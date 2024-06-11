Official: Lazio sell Luis Alberto to Al-Duhail

Lazio have officially sold midfielder Luis Alberto to Al-Duhail in a deal believed to be worth circa €10m, with 12 per cent going to Liverpool.

The Spaniard had demanded a transfer on live television, insisting his time at the club was over after eight years.

Although initially waiting for a €20m proposal to come in, Lazio capitulated today and announced the transfer had been completed.

It is widely reported this was for €10m and he already underwent his Al-Duhail medical last week.

Liverpool get Luis Alberto cut

As part of the original transfer to Lazio for €4m in the summer of 2016, Luis Alberto’s former club Liverpool will get a 12 per cent cut of the fee.

So the Reds are getting roughly €1.2m from the move to Qatar.

Luis Alberto had only signed a new contract less than a year ago that was set to run to June 2027.

He scored 52 goals in 307 games for the Biancocelesti, winning two editions of the Supercoppa Italiana and one Coppa Italia trophy.