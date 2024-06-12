Official: Lazio Sell Luis Alberto to Al-Duhail

Lazio have officially announced the sale of long-term playmaker Luis Alberto to Qatari side Al-Duhail.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has been a key figure in the Biancocelesti squad over the last eight years, being a central source of creativity, but has never strayed too far from controversy, often clashing with president Claudio Lotito and his various coaches.

In the latter stages of the 2023-24 season, Luis Alberto publicly stated his desire to leave Lazio this summer, causing a slight stir because he implied he’d leave on a free transfer, something Lotito definitively ruled out.

As officially announced by the club, Lazio have now sold Luis Alberto to Qatari outfit Al-Duhail, ending his eight-year spell in the Italian capital. Reports suggest that the deal is worth around €10-12 million total, including add-ons.

During his time with the Biancocelesti, the Spanish playmaker scored 52 goals and provided 79 assists across 307 appearances for the club. He won a Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles over the last eight years.