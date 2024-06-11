Official: Lazio announce Baroni is new coach

As expected, Lazio have formally announced that Marco Baroni is their new coach after his experience at Hellas Verona.

Details were scarce in the official statement, noting only that Baroni had signed a “multi-year contract,” but it is believed to be a two-year deal with option for a third.

The decision had been made last week, as Maurizio Sarri had resigned in March and his replacement Igor Tudor followed suit a few days ago due to profound disagreements with the club hierarchy over their transfer strategy.

President Claudio Lotito confirmed to reporters that Tudor “wanted to change eight players” whereas the club considered the current squad to be suited to their targets.

Baroni leads new Lazio era

Lazio ultras are planning a protest this Sunday against the appointment of the new coach, but largely aimed at Lotito, as they believe he is lowering their expectations after a seventh-place finish in Serie A.

Baroni will turn 61 in September and just rescued Verona from the threat of relegation.

His previous coaching roles include Pescara, Novara, Benevento, Frosinone, Cremonese, Reggina and Lecce.