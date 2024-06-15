Official: Lamine Yamal makes UEFA Euro history ahead of Spain vs Croatia

In his short career as a professional footballer, Lamine Yamal has already broken a host of records for both FC Barcelona and the Spain national team.

Today, with Spain announcing their starting XI for the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B encounter against Croatia, the 16-year-old Barcelona wonderkid has made more history.

Indeed, Lamine Yamal has now become the youngest player in history to participate in the UEFA Euro 2024.

At the age of 16 years and 338 days, Yamal has broken the record set by Poland’s Kacper Kozlowski who made his Euro debut in 2021 aged 17 years and 246 days.

It is but another milestone in a career that is likely to be filled with plenty of those if Yamal continues on the same trajectory.

Should he go on to score for Spain later today against Croatia, Yamal would become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros – an honour that currently belongs to Switzerland’s Johann Vonlanthen, who was 18 years and 140 days old when he scored in Euro 2004.

Today also happens to be the birthday of the youngster’s father, Mounir, and he will hope to mark the occasion with a special performance.