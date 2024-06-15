OFFICIAL | Lamine Yamal becomes youngest ever player in European Championship history

At the age of 16 years and 338 days, Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever player to play in a European Championship.

Yamal made his La Liga debut last season and went on to play 38 times for Barcelona.

Yamal scored five times and provided five assists as Barcelona finished second in La Liga, behind champions Real Madrid.

As Spain opened their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia, manager, Luis de la Fuente played a 4-3-3 formation with Morata, Williams Jr. and Lamine Yamal leading the line.

That means Yamal has surpassed Poland’s Kacper Kozłowski.

Kozłowski was the youngest player to have ever featured at a UEFA EURO finals after taking to the field at EURO 2020 at the age of just 17 years and 246 days.

It also gives Yamal the opportunity to overtake Florian Wirtz, after the German striker became the youngest scorer in a European Championship game as Germany dismantled Scotland 5-1 in Munich.

After Croatia, Spain play Italy and Albania in the group stages, leaving Yamal with plenty of opportunities to make more history.

