Official: Kroos, Rudiger start for Germany vs Scotland | UEFA Euro 2024

Official: Kroos, Rudiger start for Germany vs Scotland | UEFA Euro 2024

The UEFA Euro 2024 kicks off in under an hour with hosts Germany facing off against Scotland in the opener at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Ahead of the game, Die Mannschaft have announced the starting lineup to face Scotland and Real Madrid have some representation in the side.

Indeed, Los Blancos’ defensive mainstay Antonio Rudiger starts for Germany at the heart of the backline in Munich.

Also featuring in the side is Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos, who retired from club football after the Champions League triumph, and will be playing his final tournament before hanging up his boots for good.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid target for 2025, Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz, is also a part of the starting XI for Germany against Scotland.