Official kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn-LSU

Auburn’s return from the bye week will officially get the prime-time treatment.

The Tigers will return to the gridiron on Saturday to face the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Following last Saturday’s action, ESPN has selected the game for its 6 p.m. CT slot. When the SEC announced its start times for Oct. 14’s slate of games, ESPN and SEC Network had a flex between Auburn’s game at LSU and Missouri’s game at Kentucky. The Tigers and Wildcats will officially kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

There will only be six games played within the SEC on Saturday. The 11 a.m. CT window will feature No. 1 Georgia‘s date with Vanderbilt, as well as Arkansas‘ home tilt with No. 10 Alabama. SEC on CBS will showcase No. 18 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M. Florida‘s trip to South Carolina will also take place during the 2:30 p.m. CT slot.

LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) enters the game after winning a tight game with Missouri. LSU trailed Missouri by as much as 22-7 in the 2nd quarter before outscoring Missouri 42-17 over the final 36 minutes of game time to win, 49-39.

