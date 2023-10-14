Advertisement

Official: Katin Houser taking over as starting QB for Michigan State football vs. Rutgers

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

Through the Michigan State football bye week, it has been heavily speculated that redshirt freshman Katin Houser will be taking over as the starting quarterback for Noah Kim, and we just received confirmation of that, finally, about 30 minutes before kickoff against Rutgers.

In his pregame radio show, acting head coach Harlon Barnett confirmed that Houser will be the starter today versus Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire