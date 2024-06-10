Official: Juventus striker Milik undergoes ‘successful’ meniscus surgery

Juventus confirm that their striker Arkadiusz Milik has undergone a successful meniscus surgery: it was the first one performed directly at J|Medical on a senior player.

Milik has undergone surgery and will miss the Euros with the Poland national team.

“Following the injury sustained during the friendly match played between Poland and Ukraine on Friday, 7 June, Arkadiusz Milik underwent selective arthroscopic meniscectomy surgery on the medial meniscus of his left knee this morning, Monday, 10 June,” Juventus said in an official statement on Monday.

“The operation, the very first of a First Team player performed directly at J|Medical, was conducted by Professor Roberto Rossi and was deemed a success. The player will begin his rehabilitation tomorrow with the aim of resuming competitive activity as soon as possible.”

Reports in Italy claim Milik will remain out of action from 30 to 40 days.