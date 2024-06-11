Official: Juventus sell Kaio Jorge to Cruzeiro

Juventus have officially announced the sale of Brazilian forward Kaio Jorge to Cruzeiro, ending his three-year association with the club.

The Old Lady purchased the talented striker from Santos back in August 2021 for around €7m but he never managed to settle in Turin. After spending time in the youth system, he suffered a patellar tendon rupture in February 2022 that kept him out of action for a year.

After regaining his fitness, Juventus sent Kaio Jorge out to Frosinone on loan last summer, where he showed a number of positives under Eusebio Di Francesco, scoring three goals and providing one assist across 22 appearances for the club.

As officially confirmed today, Juventus have sold Kaio Jorge to Cruzeiro on a definitive transfer worth around €7.2m, payable over three financial years. His departure has produced a capital gain of €3.1m.

During his time in Turin, the Brazilian striker only made 11 first team appearances for the Old Lady, failing to directly contribute to a single goal.