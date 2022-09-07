Official: Josh Allen has Aaron Rodgers-esque national weekly spot

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is getting some Aaron Rodgers treatment thanks to Kyle Brandt.

Brandt, a national analyst for NFL Network that consistently showcased his love for the Buffalo Bills (like at the 2022 NFL draft), provided some good news. He’s going to continue to do so on his new show, “Kyle Brandt’s Basement.”

Previously Brandt teased that on his new streaming channel, he could have Allen as a weekly guest on Tuesday’s. That’s similar to what the Pat McAfee Show does with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

This week, Brandt and Allen confirmed that it’s true: Allen has a weekly national segment on the streaming show:

This announcement is for everyone, but mainly #BillsMafia: @JoshAllenQB will be hanging with us EVERY TUESDAY on #KyleBrandtsBasement! Subscribe now: https://t.co/wDWbkLBGIJ pic.twitter.com/Qt7r5M8gtl — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) September 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire