OFFICIAL: Joe Moorhead hired as Oregon OC

One week after news broke that former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead was expected to take over for Marcus Arroyo in Eugene, it's official.

Official. We are fired up to welcome @BallCoachJoeMo to the 🦆 family as our Offensive Coordinator! #GoDucks



MORE: https://t.co/oVjMJw0bOY pic.twitter.com/Lquk7Prokt



— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) January 21, 2020

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal revealed last week he wanted to hire an offensive coordinator "within the week," and the Moorhead news broke later that night from Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead expected to be new offensive coordinator at Oregon, source told @Stadium. Moorhead was OC at Penn State from 2016-17 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 15, 2020

"The search for our next offensive coordinator was extensive and drew interest from coaches at all levels from around the country," Cristobal said. "It was a thorough process, because we wanted to not only get the best coach for the University of Oregon, but also the best fit for our student-athletes and coaches. I'm fired up to welcome Joe, his wife Jennifer, daughter Kyra and sons Mason and Donovan, to Eugene and our football family."

"I've admired Joe [Moorhead]'s offensive philosophy and ability as a play caller from afar, and after meeting with him I was even more impressed. He is a great teacher and communicator, and instills confidence and belief in his players. His offenses have been explosive, balanced, multiple and creative. More importantly, he's a great man, father and husband who our players and staff will enjoy working with."

According to Matt Prehm of DuckTerritory.com, Moorhead has signed a two-year contract that will pay him $900,000 annually. Arroyo was set to make $850,000 this upcoming season.

Moorhead interviewed for the job the weekend prior to the news breaking and must have made an impression to be hired so shortly afterwards.

"I'm extremely excited and very appreciative of Coach Cristobal for this opportunity," Moorhead said. "I'm looking forward to helping build on the great success the program has already had and I can't wait to experience game day in Autzen Stadium."

The former Bulldogs head coach was a late addition to the candidate list as he was fired after the Bulldogs' bowl game following just his second season replacing current Florida head coach Dan Mullens. His offense as Mississippi State head coach were also lackluster, 71st and 74th in total offense, but he excelled his last time as an assistant coach at Penn State.

In his first season as offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions, Moorhead won the Big Ten and placed 21st in scoring offense (37.6 points) and 50th in total offense (435.6) nationally. They also shattered then-school records for total offense (6,056), passing yards (3,650) and points scored (526). Sports Illustrated and Yahoo both named Joe Moorhead the nation's No. 1 rising assistant coach in August 2017 ahead of his sophomore season in Happy Valley.

In his second season, the Nittany Lions shot up to seventh in scoring offense (41.1 points) and 19th in total offense (460.3 yards), once again setting school records. Given the weapons Oregon has on offense returning and joining the program, Moorhead should be able to do some damage.

Juwan Johnson, who played for Moorhead while at Penn State, approved of the hire two weeks ago when it was rumored.

OFFICIAL: Joe Moorhead hired as Oregon OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest