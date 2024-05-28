What official, Jaylen Brown said about foul on T.J. McConnell and why it wasn't a flagrant

Boston's Jaylen Brown hit the Pacers' T.J. McConnell in the face, causing McConnell to then hit the floor hard and stayed there for a bit, though he didn't leave the game. The Pacers were leading 95-88 with 7:23 to play in the game and would eventually lose, 105-102, getting swept in the Eastern Conference finals.

The officials reviewed the call and it was determined to be a common foul. Here is the explanation from crew chief Zach Zarba:

"After review, Brown is following the arch of the ball, making a play on the basketball during the rebounding action. There is no wind up and there is no follow through with the contact to McConnell. We feel that it was unfortunate, but it did not rise to the level of a flagrant foul."

Pacers fans were FURIOUS that Jaylen Brown wasn’t assessed a flagrant for this hard foul on TJ McConnell.



Did the officials get this one right? 🤔



pic.twitter.com/HtNYNLxWBS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 28, 2024

Brown said he was going for the ball and praised McConnell: "The game is so fast. I was just trying to make a play on the ball. I have tremenous respect for T.J. McConnell. T.J.'s a dog. He's one of the more unstoppable players on that team."

Pacers score: Derrick White's 3-pointer gives Celtics sweep as Pacers blow another late lead

Many on social media did not agree: Watch Jaylen Brown foul Pacers' T.J. McConnell. Was it a flagrant? (indystar.com)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Official explains why hit on T.J. McConnell wasn't a flagrant foul