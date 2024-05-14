It's official — Jason Kelce finds his next post-retirement job

Jason Kelce has a new job.

ESPN officially announced on Tuesday that the Eagles great will be joining the network’s Monday Night Football coverage as an in-studio analyst on its pregame show after signing a multi-year deal.

This move had previously been reported but it is now official.

Kelce, 36, said the following in an ESPN press release:

“Turns out, it was a short retirement! I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”

Kelce will be on Monday Night Countdown every Monday night from 6-8 p.m. in the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs. Kelce will be on Monday Night Countdown with Scott Van Pelt, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, Adam Schefter and Michelle Beisner-Buck.

In addition to that, Kelce will also join Van Pelt and Clark during halftime of Monday Night Football. And he’ll be part of ESPN’s Super Bowl studio coverage

We’ll find out the full Monday night slate when the NFL releases the entire schedule at 8 p.m.m on Wednesday.

Kelce was reportedly sought after by several networks, which isn’t a surprise given his popularity. Kelce and his brother Travis co-host the popular podcast “New Heights.” According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, NBC and CBS were also interested in hiring Kelce.

After 13 incredible seasons with the Eagles — which included 7 Pro Bowls and 6 All-Pro nods — Kelce officially announced his retirement with a tearful 41-minute address earlier this offseason.

