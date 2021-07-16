It’s Official! J.T. Tuimoloau is officially enrolled at Ohio State

One of the highest-rated recruits in Ohio State football history, J.T. Tuimoloau, committed to becoming a Buckeye close to two weeks ago, but today he was officially listed on the team’s roster.

It is extremely rare for a freshman to commit this late in the game, but there is a ton of hype surrounding Tuimoloau and many people expect him to play a role early and often for the Buckeyes.

It is hard to describe the kind of impact Tuimoloau has already had on the program, but it is worth noting that his commitment means that the 2021 Ohio State class is the first in history to sign five top ten players from the same recruiting cycle.

In the 2021 Composite, 5-stars J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer ranked No. 3 and No. 4 overall, respectively. Nick Bosa ranked No. 8 in the 2016. Chase Young ranked No. 7 in 2017. Bosa and Young were No. 2 overall picks in the NFL Draft. Buckeyes D-line fend to turn up. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) July 12, 2021

We can’t wait to see Tuimoloa and the rest of the class make its mark on the Ohio State program in a stadium near you soon.

