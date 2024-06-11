Official – Italy Superstar Signs Inter Milan Contract Extension Until End Of June 2029

Nicolo Barella has signed a contract extension with Inter Milan tying the Italy superstar with the club until the end of June 2029.

The Nerazzurri have confirmed the 27-year-old’s new deal in an official announcement on their homepage.

Barella has been an Inter player for the last five years.

The Italian international joined the Nerazzurri from from his boyhood club Cagliari in the summer of 2019.

During his time at Inter, Barella has grown into one of the team’s most important players.

Barella has made a total of 235 appearances for the Nerazzurri to date. He has scored 22 goals in the process.

Having arrived as a talented, all-action box-to-box midfielder, Barella has grown into a player who does it all in the midfield battle for Inter.

The 27-year-old was a regular in Inter’s starting eleven during the season just gone as they romped to the Serie A title in dominant fashion.

That Scudetto was the seventh trophy Barella has won with the Nerazzurri.

The former Cagliari midfielder was also a key player when Inter won the 2020-21 Serie A title. He has furthermore won the Coppa Italia twice and the Supercoppa italiana on three ocasions.

And Barella has started for Inter in the Europa League and Champions League final.

Barella’s previous contract had been set to expire at the end of June 2026.

The Italian international had signed that deal in the autumn of 2021.

However, Inter have been working to tie the 27-year-old down on a new long-term deal. They would certainly have no intention of losing such a key player.

There has been plenty of transfer interest in Barella should there be any hint that he be available.

Last summer Arsenal and Manchester United showed interest in bringing Barella to the Premier League. Manchester City and Liverpool are also long-term admirers.

But Barella’s desire has always been to stay at Inter, by all accounts.

Therefore, the negotiations have gone smoothly. Barella has signed a new deal with Inter.

Barella is likely to be an important player for Italy at the Euros this summer.

The Inter midfielder had also featured prominently as the Azzurri won the last edition of the tournament. He started throughout the knockout rounds, including in the final against England.