OFFICIAL | Italy announce final squad for Euro 2024

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti has now announced the final squad that will represent the nation at the European championships, which start in the next few days.

The Azzurri still have one last friendly to play before the tournament but it seems as if Spalletti has made his final decision afetr the showing against Turkey.

Three players have been excluded from the side – Samuele Ricci, Lazio’s Ivan Provedel and Bologna star Riccardo Orsolini. When it comes to Ricci, reports stated that the final decision had to be made between the Torino man and Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli, with the Bianconeri player having made the cut.

Italy will have three goalkeepers – Alex Meret, Gigio Donnarumma and Guglielmo Vicario. The defensive options have already been reduced because of injuries to Giorgio Scalvini and Francesco Acerbi, who have been replaced by Federico Gatti. Midfielders include Nicolo Barella, Fagioli Roma duo Bryan Cristante and Lorenzo Pellegrini, Napoli’s Michael Folorunsho, Davide Frattesi and Jorginho.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Meret, Donnarumma, Vicario

Defenders: Bastoni, Bellanova, Buongiorno, Calafiori, Cambiaso, Darmian, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Gatti, Mancini,

Midfielders: Barella, Fagioli, Cristante, Pellegrini, Folorunsho, Frattesi, Jorginho

Forwards: Chiesa, El SHaarawy, Raspadori, Retegui, Scamacca, Zaccagni

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN