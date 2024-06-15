Official – Inter Milan Teenage Sensation Part Of Argentina Squad For Copa America 2024

Inter Milan attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni will be in the Argentina squad for the Copa America this summer.

The 19-year-old’s place in the squad is confirmed by an official announcement by the Albiceleste on Twitter.

Carboni is still just a teenager. But he has already broken into the Argentina senior setup.

Yesterday evening, he started against Guatemala in a friendly match.

Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni decided to hand the teenage Inter player an opportunity to prove himself not just from the bench, but in the starting lineup.

Argentina beat Guatemala 4-1 in the Copa America warmup friendly.

Lionel Messi scored the first two goals, whilst Inter captain Lautaro Martinez rounded off the win with two more.

Carboni’s presence in the team was certainly a statement.

The Inter midfielder is still a teenager, and he has broken into the starting eleven for the reigning World Cup champions.

But this just follows the trajectory of growth that Carboni has already been on.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Monza. There, he got his first experience playing regular senior football, and his form improved as the season went on.

Naturally, the fact that Carboni had not only appeared in but started Argentina’s final warmup friendly before the Copa America looked like a sign that he would be going to the tournament.

However, Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni still had a decision to make.

And the coach has evidently been convinced by what he saw from Carboni against Guatemala.

The Inter-owned attacking midfielder has made the final squad list for Argentina at the Copa.

Carboni has made senior appearances for Inter, although only in very minor roles.

This summer, there are rumours that Inter could decide to sell Carboni.

Atalanta are among the clubs reportedly keen on the 19-year-old’s signature. Inter want a fee of around €30 million if they are to allow him to leave.