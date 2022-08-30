Official, initial Cowboys 53-man roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
K.D. Drummond
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyron Smith
    Tyron Smith
    American football offensive tackle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The cuts are in and the Dallas Cowboys have whittled their offseason roster down to the league-maximum 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3:00 p.m. Central deadline. There were a handful of surprises, as Dallas’ front office took the path we knew they would to the extreme. They released almost all vested veterans on cheap

In our final 53-man roster projection, we ended up getting __ out of the 53 names correct, __%. Over the last several weeks we discussed the likelihood that Dallas was going to release several vested vets who were on cheap deals. While some of the names are different, the concept was definitely used repeatedly here.

Quarterback (1)

Dak Prescott

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys released Ben DiNucci on Sunday and on Tuesday released both Will Grier and Cooper Rush. Rush is one of those vested veterans who will be back soon and the club will try to bring Grier back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

RB (3)

Ezekiel Elliott
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

WR (8)

CeeDee Lamb
Michael Gallup
Noah Brown
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Tolbert
James Washington*
Simi Fehoko
Dennis Houston

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Eight WR is a lot, but Washington is just here to be moved to IR, while Gallup is going to miss at least Week 1 and likely Week 2. The club didn’t want to keep him on PUP because that means he wouldn’t be able to practice until Week 5.

Tight End (3)

Dalton Schultz
Jake Ferguson
Peyton Hendershot

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys will likely try to get Sean McKeon on the practice squad, but this is an exciting group of young TEs for Dallas to build around.

Offensive Linemen (9)

Tyron Smith
Tyler Smith
Tyler Biadasz
Zack Martin
Terence Steele
Matt Farniok
Connor McGovern
Matt Waletzko
Josh Ball

Tyron Smith is going to IR on Wednesday, and there may be another surprise person going as well. Or two. Interesting group here with Tyler Smith and Matt Waletzko having injury designations to end the preseason.

 

Defensive Ends (6)

(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

DeMarcus Lawrence
Dorance Armstrong
Sam Williams
Dante Fowler
Chauncey Golston
Tarell Basham

The emergence of Williams over the last couple of preseason games made the inclusion of the veteran FAs questionable, but all 6 are here for now.

Defensive Tackles (5)

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Osa Odighizuwa
Neville Gallimore
Trysten Hill
Quinton Bohanna
John Ridgeway

The big nasties in the middle both stay as Bohanna really came on strong this training camp and the club will give Ridgeway a chance to prove his worth after underwhelming in the preseason.

Linebackers (6)

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

Micah Parsons
Leighton Vander Esch
Anthony Barr
Jabril Cox
Luke Gifford
Devin Harper

Everyone here was assured except for Harper. He was impressive but the only question is whether Dallas was running with six at the position.

Cornerbacks (6)

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Trevon Diggs
Anthony Brown
Jourdan Lewis
DaRon Bland
Kelvin Joseph
Nahshon Wright

A ton of draft pedigree deep on the bench as the Cowboys have developed a for-now and a future group to be proud of.

Safeties (5)

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Jayron Kearse
Malik Hooker
Donovan Wilson
Israel Mukuamu
Markquese Bell

Dallas cut some really good young talent, but this is the best safety group the team has had in decades.

Special Teams (1)

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Bryan Anger

The Cowboys released their kicker, long snapper and special teams ace, but all will be back before Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories

  • NFL roster cut tracker live updates: Josh Gordon, Phillip Lindsay among players released

    For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.

  • Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make

    Heres everything you need to know about NFL practice squads, from player salaries to rules and more.

  • Report: Jets have informed Chris Streveler they are waiving him

    Jets coach Robert Saleh said Chris Streveler had “one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football.” Streveler became a preseason legend in New York, completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 277 yards with five touchdowns and a 120.9 passer rating, while leading them in rushing. He engineered three comeback victories, throwing game-winners [more]

  • Cowboys manipulate QB room, release both Will Grier, Cooper Rush

    After a spirited preseason backup battle, both competitors have been released with the likelihood at least one returns to back up Prescott. | From @CDBurnett7

  • Jimmy Garoppolo-49ers pay cut perfectly depicted by hilarious viral drawing

    The 49ers fan who went viral for drawing Jimmy Garoppolo every day until he was traded dropped a perfect illustration to commemorate Monday's shocking news.

  • 5 surprise cuts Cowboys may make as roster trims to 53

    The Dallas Cowboys could make some cuts that would surprise fans as they work their way to a 53-man roster for the regular season. | From @BenGrimaldi

  • Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media

    After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an [more]

  • Broncos cut punter Sam Martin after he refuses pay cut

    Broncos punter Sam Martin wouldn’t take a pay cut, so he got cut. The Broncos are cutting Martin today after he said he wouldn’t accept any pay reduction, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A fifth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2013, Martin spent seven years in Detroit and has spent the last [more]

  • Steelers get edge rusher in trade with Broncos

    The Steelers appear to have found help at outside linebacker in a trade.

  • Cleveland Browns roster moves tracker: Dakota Allen among those reportedly released

    Here's a list of the moves the Cleveland Browns have made as they get their roster down to 53 before the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured 49ers contract makes NFL Twitter implode

    Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured contract with the 49ers will keep him in the Bay this season -- and Twitter reacted appropriately.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers hope to avoid repeating Lions' history after pay cut

    Following Jimmy Garoppolo's new pay cut, the 49ers hope to avoid some unfortunate history in the 2022 NFL season.

  • Bills to release O.J. Howard

    Running back Duke Johnson isn’t the only notable veteran departing Buffalo on Tuesday. The Bills are also releasing tight end O.J. Howard, according to multiple reports. Howard signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in March that guaranteed him just over $3 million. But the guaranteed money involved apparently was not enough to keep him around. [more]

  • Giants cut QB Davis Webb

    Third-string quarterback Davis Webb didn’t make the Giants’ 53-man roster. The Giants cut Webb today, according to multiple reports. Webb spent the last three years with the Bills and signed with the Giants this year after former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had been named head coach. So Webb knew the offense, and it was [more]

  • Chiefs cut Josh Gordon

    Josh Gordon didn’t make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster. Gordon, the veteran who was once among the NFL’s best wide receivers, is being cut today, according to multiple reports. Despite trading Tyreek Hill to Miami, the Chiefs had a competitive wide receiver room in camp, with several players competing for the No. 5 spot behind JuJu [more]

  • Patriots roster cuts 2022: Tracking releases as 53-man squad takes shape

    Who will make the Patriots' 53-man roster? Keep track of all of New England's transactions ahead of the 4 p.m. ET cutdown deadline as Bill Belichick's Week 1 roster rounds into form.

  • Panthers QB Baker Mayfield had choice words to describe his plans for Browns, reporter says

    According to Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield told her, “I’m gonna [expletive] them up” during a postgame conversation following the Panthers’ 21-0 victory last Friday at Bank of America Stadium.

  • Woman accusing NFL punter Matt Araiza of rape speaks out

    The woman accusing an NFL rookie of rape is speaking out. Matt Araiza was cut from the Buffalo Bills over the weekend after the allegation became public. Lilia Luciano reports. Warning: Some of the details are disturbing.

  • 2022 NFL Roster Cutdown Tracker

    NFL teams must be down to 53 players on their rosters by the end of business on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. We’ll update this post regularly as all 32 NFL teams make their cuts to assemble their 53-man rosters. Arizona Cardinals: Released cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Joe Walker and waived offensive lineman Koda Martin [more]

  • How Jimmy Garoppolo situation completely botched by 49ers' procrastination

    The 49ers' quarterback room is stronger with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, but they should have handled Garoppolo much differently this summer.