Official, initial Cowboys 53-man roster

The cuts are in and the Dallas Cowboys have whittled their offseason roster down to the league-maximum 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3:00 p.m. Central deadline. There were a handful of surprises, as Dallas’ front office took the path we knew they would to the extreme. They released almost all vested veterans on cheap

In our final 53-man roster projection, we ended up getting __ out of the 53 names correct, __%. Over the last several weeks we discussed the likelihood that Dallas was going to release several vested vets who were on cheap deals. While some of the names are different, the concept was definitely used repeatedly here.

Quarterback (1)

Dak Prescott

The Cowboys released Ben DiNucci on Sunday and on Tuesday released both Will Grier and Cooper Rush. Rush is one of those vested veterans who will be back soon and the club will try to bring Grier back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

RB (3)

Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Pollard

Rico Dowdle

WR (8)

CeeDee Lamb

Michael Gallup

Noah Brown

KaVontae Turpin

Jalen Tolbert

James Washington*

Simi Fehoko

Dennis Houston

Eight WR is a lot, but Washington is just here to be moved to IR, while Gallup is going to miss at least Week 1 and likely Week 2. The club didn’t want to keep him on PUP because that means he wouldn’t be able to practice until Week 5.

Tight End (3)

Dalton Schultz

Jake Ferguson

Peyton Hendershot

The Cowboys will likely try to get Sean McKeon on the practice squad, but this is an exciting group of young TEs for Dallas to build around.

Offensive Linemen (9)

Tyron Smith

Tyler Smith

Tyler Biadasz

Zack Martin

Terence Steele

Matt Farniok

Connor McGovern

Matt Waletzko

Josh Ball

Tyron Smith is going to IR on Wednesday, and there may be another surprise person going as well. Or two. Interesting group here with Tyler Smith and Matt Waletzko having injury designations to end the preseason.

Defensive Ends (6)

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dorance Armstrong

Sam Williams

Dante Fowler

Chauncey Golston

Tarell Basham

The emergence of Williams over the last couple of preseason games made the inclusion of the veteran FAs questionable, but all 6 are here for now.

Defensive Tackles (5)

Osa Odighizuwa

Neville Gallimore

Trysten Hill

Quinton Bohanna

John Ridgeway

The big nasties in the middle both stay as Bohanna really came on strong this training camp and the club will give Ridgeway a chance to prove his worth after underwhelming in the preseason.

Linebackers (6)

Micah Parsons

Leighton Vander Esch

Anthony Barr

Jabril Cox

Luke Gifford

Devin Harper

Everyone here was assured except for Harper. He was impressive but the only question is whether Dallas was running with six at the position.

Cornerbacks (6)

Trevon Diggs

Anthony Brown

Jourdan Lewis

DaRon Bland

Kelvin Joseph

Nahshon Wright

A ton of draft pedigree deep on the bench as the Cowboys have developed a for-now and a future group to be proud of.

Safeties (5)

Jayron Kearse

Malik Hooker

Donovan Wilson

Israel Mukuamu

Markquese Bell

Dallas cut some really good young talent, but this is the best safety group the team has had in decades.

Special Teams (1)

Bryan Anger

The Cowboys released their kicker, long snapper and special teams ace, but all will be back before Week 1.

