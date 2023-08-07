It's official: Illinois to play Florida Atlantic in Jimmy V Classic

Aug. 7—What was long reported to take place this upcoming men's basketball season was made official on Monday.

The Illini are heading back to Madison Square Garden in New York for another chance to play in the Jimmy V Classic.

Their opponent? Reigning Final Four participant Florida Atlantic.

The two teams will meet on Dec. 5 at Madison Square Garden, with Connecticut playing North Carolina in the other game of the doubleheader that honors the late North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano and raises awareness for cancer research.

This is the second straight season Illinois will play in the event. The Illini rallied to beat Texas 85-78 in overtime last December.

Florida Atlantic is likely a preseason Top 10 team after the Owls made a successful run in the NCAA tournament last season. Coach Dusty May's team finished 35-4 last season, losing on a buzzer-beater to San Diego State in the national semifinals.

The Owls return four of their top five scorers from last season's team that went 18-2 in Conference USA and won the C-USA tournament. Florida Atlantic will play in the American Athletic Conference this season.

"We are pleased to once again participate in the Jimmy V Classic and support the V Foundation in the fight against cancer," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "It is an honor to return to The Garden for the Jimmy V and play in the world's most famous arena. Facing a veteran Florida Atlantic team coming off a Final Four appearance will be a tremendous opportunity for our team; we look forward to the challenge."

This game marks at least the third marquee nonconference opponent the Illini will face during the 2023-24 season. Illinois will host Marquette on Nov. 14 at State Farm Center in Champaign as part of the Gavitt Games and will hit the road to play at Tennessee on Dec. 9.