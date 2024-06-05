OFFICIAL | Igor Tudor leaves Lazio

Serie A side Lazio have now parted ways with Igor Tudor, only months after he initially joined the side and had an impressive time at the club.

All of it started when Lazio failed to keep Daichi Kamada at the club when the Japan international was seen as a key player for his project by Tudor. The inability to keep him left Tudor frustrated and made him feel as if he had a different vision for the club than the higher-ups and he had a bad relationship with the dressing room as well.

Tudor has now resigned as the club’s manager, amidst all the talk of a difference in vision and Lazio will now look for their third manager in four months, as they had parted ways with Maurizio Sarri only in March.

A host of names have been linked with the Roman side and that includes Max Allegri, who has departed Juventus. Other names are Marco Baroni and Miroslav Klose.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN