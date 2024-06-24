Official | Hervé Koffi joins RC Lens from Charleroi

RC Lens have officially announced the signing of Hervé Koffi (27) from Royal Charleroi SC. The Burkina Faso international will join as a backup goalkeeper to the current number one Brice Samba (30) who is currently representing France at EURO 2024.

Koffi has some experience living in the North of France having previously been on the books for Lille OSC where he made a handful of appearances for the club during his first two years at the Stade Pierre Mauroy before he was then sent on loan to B-SAD and Royal Excel Mouscron.

Those loans in Portugal and Belgium respectively put Koffi in the shop window for Charleroi where the goalkeeper had spent the past three years making 96 appearances for the club. Lens were quick to pounce on the goalkeeper as he came to the end of his contract in Belgium, and they are confident that he will help reinforce the position.

Pierre Dréossi the general manager for Lens stated, “As the end of his contract approached, the club naturally and quickly positioned itself to make his arrival a reality. In addition to demonstrating an exemplary state of mind, Hervé perfectly embodies the qualities required of a modern goalkeeper. He particularly stands out for his kicking game, his reflexes and his explosiveness.”

GFFN | Nick Hartland