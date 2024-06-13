Official: Hellas Verona appoint Zanetti as new coach

Paolo Zanetti has been announced as the new coach of Hellas Verona after Marco Baroni left to take over at Lazio.

The 41-year-old had started last season at Empoli, but was fired in September 2023 following five defeats in as many games between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Before that, he took Venezia to promotion from Serie B and had experiences in the lower leagues with Ascoli and Sudtirol.

Zanetti has signed a one-year contract with Hellas Verona, although there is an option to extend until June 2026.

Verona a return home for Zanetti

He hails from the Veneto region, the town of Valdagno near Vicenza, so this is something of a return home for him.

Verona managed to avoid relegation under Baroni, despite changing almost his entire squad during the January transfer window.

It proved enough to earn Baroni a two-year deal with Europa League competitors Lazio, where he replaced outgoing Igor Tudor.