Official: Hansi Flick becomes the new FC Barcelona head coach

After a long and intense circus that captured media attention, FC Barcelona finally have moved onwards. The sacking of Xavi Hernandez, having already been confirmed previously, meant that a new coach would come in to replace the Barça icon.

Many names were speculated to be in contention, but only one man was being declared by many as the new rightful Barcelona coach.

As it was previously confirmed by several credible sources, including Fabrizio Romano, it would be none other than German coach Hansi Flick who would ultimately replace Xavi at FC Barcelona. Flick’s appointment, however, still needed an official confirmation before anything more could be said.

Fortunately, that official confirmation is now here. As per the official website of FC Barcelona, 59-year-old German coach Hansi Flick will now be taking over the role of Barcelona head coach for the next two seasons. A former manager for both Bayern Munich and the German National team, Flick is a man with proven experience.

During his time at Bayern Munich, Flick first served as the understudy of Niko Kovac in 2019. Not long after, however, the German coach ended up taking over as interim manager due to less-than-ideal results under Kovac’s management. Under Flick’s management then, Bayern would go on to win a sextuple, an achievement only previously reached by FC Barcelona.

Flick has an accomplished career already despite not having been a head coach for too long. Two German Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal, a DFP-Supercup, a UEFA Champions League title, a subsequent UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Over in the German National team, Flick worked alongside Joachim Low as his assistant coach. During their partnership, Germany ended up winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and also came third in the 2010 edition of the same tournament.

Even in the European championship, they managed to finish second in the 2008 edition and reached the semi-finals in the 2012 edition of the competition.

For Barcelona, the appointment of Flick arrives as one of competence and experience. With top-level endeavors in European football, Hansi Flick is a proven coach through and through.

Now, his primary goal lies in helping Barcelona find their best self again and make the most out of the quality that they possess and will likely add to in the summer.