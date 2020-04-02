Anthony Brown makes commitment to Oregon Ducks official

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Boston College QB Anthony Brown planned to transfer to the University of Oregon, where he would be immediately eligible to play.

It didn't take long for word to be official.

The three-year starter in the ACC announced via his Twitter the decision to join Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks.

"I would like to thank god for all the blessings and opportunities he has given me, that have built me into the man I have become today. To my family and friends who have been invested in my journey from beginning to end, I thank and love you all.

To my brothers at Boston College, it was an honor to be on that gridiron with you guys. We built memories and friendships that I will cherish forever and for that I love y'all and will continue to support. Lastly, thank you to all the coaches that saw my potential, I'm extremely grateful for the time you invested in me.

This has been a long, yet rewarding process that I will be ever-grateful for, after a lot of praying and loving conversations with my family, I would like to announce that I will be attending the University of Oregon this fall as a graduate transfer. Thank you so much Coach Cristobal and Coach Moorhead for taking a chance on me and most of all, for allowing me to be a part of such a rich and successful culture that you guys have built. I can't wait to get to work!

Sco Ducks!"

At Boston College, Brown started 28 games passing for 4,738 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He had to miss the final six games of last season with a leg injury and entered the transfer portal in December.

According to 247Sports, Brown went on a recruiting visit in Eugene in early March before making his decision.

He will be competing for the starting quarterback job with redshirt sophomore Tyler Shough, true freshman Jay Butterfield, redshirt freshman Cale Millen, and walk-on Bradley Yaffee to replace Herbert. However, Shough's experience within Oregon should not be that much of an advantage given that the Ducks will be running a new offense under new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

As head coach of Oregon football, Mario Cristobal has implemented a culture that embraces competition between players so the best players get the most playing time on the field, thus bringing in an experienced player like Brown is practicing that philosophy.

The Ducks are scheduled to start the season against FCS Champions North Dakota State on September 5th before hosting Ohio State on September 12th.

