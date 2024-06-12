Official: Gattuso new coach of HNK Hajduk Split

In some rather unusual decisions, Gennaro Gattuso is the new coach of HNK Hajduk Split, while Massimo Donati is appointed by Athens Kallithea FC.

Italian tacticians continue to be popular around Europe, especially after they won two of the three major UEFA club trophies this season and reached the Final of the other.

Gattuso was officially announced as the new coach of Croatian side HNK Hajduk Split, signing a two-year contract that runs to June 2026.

He is expected to arrive in Split next week to begin pre-season training.

Another overseas adventure for Gattuso

The 46-year-old won the World Cup with Italy and practically every club trophy at Milan, but as a coach has been notable for his versatility.

His roles included FC Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa, Milan, Napoli, Valencia and most recently Olympique Marseille, where he was fired in February.

Meanwhile, fellow former Italy midfielder Donati has been confirmed as the new coach of Greek side Athens Kallithea.

He had been working in Serie C with Legnano, and was among the names linked with Verona.