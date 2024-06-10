Official | Former AC Milan Sporting director Frederic Massara joins Rennes

Ligue 1 side Rennes have announced the signing of Frederic “Ricky” Massara as the club’s new Sporting director. The Franco-Italian national was the favorite to replace Technical director Florian Maurice who, as reported by Get French Football News, mutually agreed to part ways pending his move to INEOS-owned OGC Nice. Rennes were also reportedly interested in signing Brest Sporting director Gregory Lorenzi, but the latter opted to stay put with the Champions League-playing Pirates.

Massara, who speaks fluent French, came to prominence in becoming AC Milan’s Sporting director, closely working with the club’s Technical director, Rossoneri legend Paolo Maldini. Massara notably played a crucial role in building the Stefano Pioli-led Milan squad which won the 2022 Serie A title. Massara’s achievements were recognized at the Globe Soccer Awards 2022, where he received the Best Sporting Director of the Year award.

In their club statement, Rennes add that Massara will lead the club’s sporting strategy, from youth development to the first team. “This appointment is part of a significant investment cycle aimed at the long-term development of the club, focusing on two main pillars: maintaining a high level of sporting ambition for the professional team and enhancing its academy, recognized as one of the most efficient in Europe.”



GFFN | Bastien Cheval