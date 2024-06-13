Official: Fonseca appointed new Milan head coach

Milan have officially confirmed the appointment of new head coach Paulo Fonseca, who has signed a multi-year contract at the club.

The Rossoneri began their hunt for a new coach a few months ago after deciding to move on from Stefano Pioli, who won a Scudetto and took the club to the Champions League semi-final during his five years at the helm.

Fonseca beat out other candidates including Julen Lopetegui, Mark van Bommel and more to take on the job with Milan, having shown a number of positive signs in the dugout during his time with Lille and Roma.

Milan confirm Fonseca

As officially announced today, Fonseca has now taken over at Milan, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract lasting to June 2027.

He will be tasked with trying to close the gap to rivals Inter, who secured their 20th league title and second Scudetto star in the 2023-24 campaign. Fans have already expressed some doubts, putting the pressure on the coach to quickly prove himself in the dugout.