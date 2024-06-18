Official | Ethan Mbappé announces his departure from PSG

Like his more famous older brother, Ethan Mbappé (17) has announced through his social media that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract.

The French midfielder is considered a promising prospect and there had been talk of PSG offering him a professional contract after he began to train with the first team and even made his debut this season.

However, those conversations were swiftly brought to a close when Kylian Mbappé (25) told the PSG hierarchy of his plans to join Real Madrid. It became apparent that there was to be no future for Ethan in the capital without Kylian.

There were clearly no hard feelings between the teenager and the club, with Mbappé writing “For everything you have given me, for all the wonderful people you have put in my path and for the way you have made me grow, in the name of the sincere love I have for you, I say thank you and goodbye.”

However, the younger Mbappé wants to step out of his older brother’s shadow and will not join him when he finally makes the swap to Real Madrid. Instead, Ethan has been linked with a move to Lille OSC.

GFFN | Nick Hartland