Official: End of the Euros for Juventus winger Kostic after ligament injury

Official: End of the Euros for Juventus winger Kostic after ligament injury

Juventus winger Filip Kostic has suffered partial damage to the external collateral ligament so he will leave the Serbia training camp.

Kostic will be forced to withdraw from the Serbia squad at EURO 2024 after suffering an external collateral ligament injury in the opening game of the tournament against England.

Serbia spokesman Milan Vuković announced on Tuesday that an MRI scan highlighted the injury and that Kostic will be forced out of action for at least two weeks.

Official: End of the Euros for Juventus winger Kostic after ligament injury

As quoted by local media Mozzartsport Vuković said Kostic would remain with his teammates for two more days before returning home.

Kostic is the second Serie A player to be forced to withdraw from the Euros after Torino’s attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic.

Kostic, 31, is under contract with Juventus until June 2026, but recent reports in Italy have linked the Serbia international with a move to Fenerbahce under José Mourinho.

Kostic scored three goals and provided 15 assists in 87 appearances with Juventus.