It’s official, Dwayne Haskins let the door hit him on his way out of Washington

Coming into this game for the Washington Football Team, there was a pretty general feeling that, win or lose, it would be Dwayne Haskins’ last time starting in a Washington uniform. After the maskless party gaffe that stirred up headlines earlier this week, the former first-round pick had been gifted a third chance that he didn’t deserve, and no matter what he did with it, the writing was on the wall for this future with this team. Everyone knew he would be shown the door once the season came to an end, it was just a matter of how he made his exit.

On Sunday, Haskins tripped on his shoelace, fell on his face, and was dragged out of the door.

It was arguably one of the worst performances he’s had in a Washington uniform, considering the circumstances, and he was benched for a practice squad QB in the 4th quarter after going 14-for-28 passing with 154 yards, 2 INTs, and 1 fumble. After the game, he made things worse by reportedly skipping his postgame press conference.

Dwayne Haskins declined to speak with the media postgame. The protocol is starting quarterbacks talk unless hurt. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 28, 2020

We’ll see where Haskins goes from here once the 2020 season comes to an end, whether that be next week or a few weeks down the road. It’s possible that he could find a backup spot on another team and work his way up the depth chart eventually, but it’s clear that he has no future in D.C.

We all knew this to be a foregone conclusion coming into the game, but many were hoping that No. 7 could hand fans one last parting gift on the way out — a solid performance in a winnable game that could give Washington its first division title since 2015. Instead, Haskins virtually filled a water balloon with something other than water and dropped it off of a two-story building, and then darted out of town.

The first scenario would have been nice, but what ended up happening feels like a much more appropriate end to the unbearable Dwayne Haskins era in Washington.