Official: Dortmund announce departure of Hummels amid Milan links

The path is officially clear for AC Milan to go for Mats Hummels after Borussia Dortmund confirmed that he will leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the month.

In a statement on their website, Dortmund confirmed that the central defender will part ways with the club after more than 13 years together (with a spell at Bayern Munich in between). The decision was reached after a conversation with directors Lars Ricken and Sebastian Kehl.

Sky Germany claimed earlier this week that Terzic leaving would make Hummels consider extending with BVB given how bad relations between them had become.

However, if he did leave then he wishes to stay in Europe so that he can stay close to his family and his son, and a move to Italy is the most likely option with Milan mentioned as interested.

Hummels is a player that has become synonymous with the black and yellow but after the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid stories began to surface suggesting he wants to try something new in the latter stages of his career. He penned a goodbye message to the fans.

“Dear fans, my time in black and yellow is now coming to an end after a total of over 13 years. It was a huge honour and joy for me to have played for BVB for so long and to have been part of the journey from 13th place in January 2008 to what Borussia Dortmund represents today.

“This club and its fans are something very special – and for me even more than that. I would also like to thank all BVB employees who do a great job for this club and of course the countless great coaches and fantastic teammates that I have had the pleasure of meeting here.

“I keep my fingers crossed that you will all meet up again at Borsigplatz as soon as possible to celebrate. Until then, I will be cheering from afar and hopefully in the stadium from time to time. I will miss you.”

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, Lars Ricken: “Mats was one of the key figures in BVB football over the past 15 years. He won many titles, and his personal highlight was certainly the World Cup triumph in 2014.

“Mats’ central defender game was and is exceptional, whole generations of players would love to have his outside foot. Now our paths are parting and it is without a doubt never easy for anyone involved to make such decisions.

“Mats will forever be part of BVB’s history books. We owe a lot to this player, and Mats also owes a lot to this extraordinary club. We wish him all the best for his future.”

Director Sebastian Kehl: “Without a doubt, we are losing an outstanding personality in Mats Hummels, perhaps one of the last of his kind in football. During his career, Mats not only shaped BVB, but also raised the central defender game to a new level worldwide.

“He won titles with us, not least the first double in our club’s history. In addition, Mats is a real guy who always challenges himself and others. I thank Mats for his passion, for his will to succeed, and also for his rough edges.

“Everyone at BVB wishes him all the best for his sporting and private future. Personally, I will always remain close to Mats, whom I have valued very much for many, many years.”