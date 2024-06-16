Official: Di Francesco leaves Frosinone as Venezia move looms

Eusebio Di Francesco has officially left his position as head coach of Frosinone as he prepares to join Serie A newcomers Venezia, who secured promotion from Serie B at the end of May.

Frosinone were relegated in heartbreaking fashion in the final round of fixtures of the 2023-24 season. Di Francesco was visibly distraught after the full-time whistle following the 1-0 loss to Udinese on May 26.

The 54-year-old had only joined Frosinone at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, replacing Fabio Grosso, who had guided the team to promotion the year prior.

Di Francesco penned a one-year deal with the newly-promoted side, ad did have the option to extend for a 12 months had Frosinone achieved safety in the top flight.

That was not the case, however, and now Di Francesco looks set to be handed another opportunity in Serie A.

According to reports from TMW and others, Venezia are ready to hand over a two-year contract.

Di Francesco bids farewell to Frosinone

“As soon as I arrived in Frosinone, you immediately made me feel like one of the family, thanks to your hospitality and the respect you showed me. You taught me about the love for the shirt and your colours,” Di Francesco wrote in a statement on the club website.

“I cried at the end of the last match, and did for many days afterwards. Even now when I think about it, I feel so much anger and disappointment. It was an undeserved and unfair relegation, given the courage and loyalty we showed on the pitch.”

Di Francesco went on to thank the club’s director Guido Angelozzi, President Maurizio Stirpe, as well as his players and coaching staff.